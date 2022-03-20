K-Drama: Jak Doo opens up to Seung Joo on ‘My Husband Oh’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“My Husband Oh”

Episode 17

6:40 p.m. today

Seung Joo offers to do the documentary for Jak Doo. Jak Doo shares his inner thoughts with Seung Joo, shaking her to her core. Seung Joo is stranded and Jak Doo has to get her, but he’s hesitant when he’s reminded of the accident.

Episode 18

7:45 p.m. today

Seung Joo pledges to protect Oh Hyuk. Eric and Jak Doo build a rapport with each other. In Pyo is wary of Oh Hyuk and Seung Joo’s relationship.

“Let Me Be Your Knight”

Episode 11

6:45 p.m. Monday

A shocking encounter with the real Kang Sun-ju has Yun Tae-in reeling. He confronts Yun-ju and it does not go well. A misunderstanding over Yoo-chan has the band on the verge of a breakup. Yun-ju leaves home empty-handed with nowhere to go. While wandering the street, she runs into a friendly face.

Episode 12 (finale)

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Yun-ju sees Tae-in get into a car while sleepwalking and follows after in a cab. She arrives at an abandoned building where Tae-in is being held hostage. The collective effort to rescue Tae-in brings the band back together. Yun-ju decides to leave for America with her sister, Sun-ju.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 117-118

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Hwa-kyung heads for Woo-joo’s house to find Chairman Oh. Myung-jun and Yeon-hee show up in the nick of time. Myung-jun recommends Hwa-kyung for the chairman’s position. Hwa-kyung has second thoughts, as Jae-bin and Hwa-kyung vie for the top post.

Episodes 119-120

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Hwa-kyung and Yeon-hee are at odds with each other over the top position. Yeon-hee supports Yong-sim. Chairman Oh comes back and Hwa-kyung’s position is challenged. The truth about her actions is revealed. Jae-bin’s conscience is put to the test.

“Find Me in Your Dream”

Episodes 15-16

7:45 p.m. Friday

With her home security compromised, Jeong Hoon finds Ha Jin a place to stay. Jeong Hoon comes back to work. Director Ji hounds Ha Jin. Ha Jin becomes suspicious about Chul and Director Ji as possible stalker suspects.

Episodes 17-18

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Moon Seong Ho taunts Jeong Hoon. Ha Jin’s home is broken into again. She comes home to photos and writings on her vanity mirror. Police get closer to finding the stalker. Ha Jin dreams about the motorcycle accident.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.