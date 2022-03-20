comscore Honolulu police officer helps facilitate surrender of son wanted for murder | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu police officer helps facilitate surrender of son wanted for murder

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.

A Honolulu Police Department sergeant helped facilitate the peaceful surrender of her 19-year-old son after he allegedly shot and killed an 18-year-old man during the botched robbery of a rival on Round Top Drive on Friday. Read more

