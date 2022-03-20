comscore Kokua Line: Is church certificate an acceptable document to obtain REAL ID? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Is church certificate an acceptable document to obtain REAL ID?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.

Question: I need to get the REAL ID license, but my current license (not gold star) has my married name on it and my birth certificate obviously doesn’t. I don’t have a passport. I can’t find my marriage license. Is a church certificate good enough? Read more

Previous Story
Former Honolulu attorney Donna Leong accused of lying to FBI in Kealoha probe
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: February 7 - February 11, 2022

Scroll Up