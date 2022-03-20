comscore Hawaii sweeps Big West softball opener | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii sweeps Big West softball opener

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Rainbow Wahine softball team opened conference play with a statement, defeating UC Santa Barbara 13-2 in the first game of a doubleheader, then winning the second game 4-3 in Isla Vista, Calif. Read more

