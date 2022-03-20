Hawaii sweeps Big West softball opener

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Rainbow Wahine softball team opened conference play with a statement, defeating UC Santa Barbara 13-2 in the first game of a doubleheader, then winning the second game 4-3 in Isla Vista, Calif.

Ka’ena Keliinoi went 2-for-3 with a double and a grand slam with a career-high seven RBIs in the first game. The Wahine (7-9, 2-0 Big West) plated seven runs in the first inning and never looked back, while pitcher Brianna Lopez flirted with a no-hit shutout before giving up two runs in the fifth.

In the second game, the Wahine trailed the Gauchos (8-19, 0-2) 1-0 entering the fourth inning. But UH erupted for four runs, fueled by Haley Johnson’s three-run home run that put the Wahine ahead. Lopez returned to the pitching circle in the fifth inning and tossed three shutout innings of relief to earn her first career save.

Hawaii routs CSUN in water polo

The Hawaii women’s water polo team defeated Cal State Northridge 15-5 on Saturday at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

The Rainbow Wahine (11-5, 2-0 Big West) led the entire match. Elyse Lemay-Lavoie and Jordan Wedderburn had hat tricks for the Wahine, while Alba Bonamusa Boix, Lara Luka, Paula Prats Rodriguez and Lot Stertefeld each had two goals. Dorottya Telek had three goals for the Matadors (8-10, 0-4).

Rainbow Wahine win two at Hornet Invite

The Rainbow Wahine track and field team took home two event wins at the Hornet Invite in Sacramento on Saturday.

Sophia Morgan claimed a win in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, clocking a time of 11:10.89, the fourth-best mark in school history. Hallee Layman also claimed a top spot in the discus with a throw of 160 feet, 7 inches.

Concordia-Irvine takes two from HPU

The Hawaii Pacific baseball team dropped both games of a doubleheader with Concordia-Irvine, falling 3-2 and 4-3 in Irvine, Calif.

In both games, the Sharks (13-16, 7-11 PacWest) had a chance to win entering the final inning, only to see the Eagles (15-10-1, 9-3) win in the bottom of the inning. In the first game, the Sharks tied the game in the top of the ninth before surrendering a go-ahead run, and held a one-run lead in the second game before giving up two runs.

Vulcans get three homers in win

The UH Hilo baseball team got home runs from Joseph Gallagher, Jaryn Kanbara and Joshua Fuentes in defeating Biola 9-7 in La Mirada, Calif.

Gallagher’s two-run blast in the first inning started the scoring for the Vulcans (19-12, 8-10 PacWest). Kanbara hit a two-run shot in the third inning, and Fuentes had a two-run homer in the seventh. The Eagles (11-9, 8-4) rallied with a five-run seventh inning but were unable to catch the Vulcans.