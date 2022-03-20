Clutch hitting, pitching enable Mid-Pacific to rally by Maryknoll
By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:30 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Mid-Pacific’s Nathaniel Wagner delivered a two-out game-tying single in the top of the seventh, scoring Coen Goeas, below, who let out his emotions after scoring to make it 2-2. MPI won it in the eighth.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Mid-Pacific’s Coen Goeas reacts after scoring the tying run on a hit by teammate Nathaniel Wagner.