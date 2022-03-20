‘Iolani’s Jovi Wahinekapu Lefotu voted Player of the Year in girls basketball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the end, Jovi Wahinekapu Lefotu would not be denied. The ‘Iolani senior is one of the most versatile and productive players in Hawaii girls basketball history. Read more

The ‘Iolani senior is one of the most versatile and productive players in Hawaii girls basketball history. All she knows is championships, helping the Raiders win state crowns as a freshman, sophomore and, this season, as a senior. If not for a pandemic and cancellation of the 2020-21 girls basketball season, Lefotu might have become a grand slam state champion.

She had a young group of teammates in ’21-’22 and led them with strength, grace and energy. Lefotu averaged 16 points per game while leading ‘Iolani to its third consecutive state title. She was voted by coaches and media to Star-Advertiser All-State Fab 15 Player of the Year honors.

“It feels good to see all the sacrifice and dedication pay off. Big thanks to my mom (Dawn) and dad (Maea). They’re my biggest supporters,” Lefotu said

The 5-foot-8 senior averaged 13.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, two assists and two steals per game at the state championships.

Closure as an ‘Iolani Raider is a process for her.

“I like that we finally get a break after we achieved what we worked so hard for, but I do miss it, seeing my teammates and coaches at practice. The best part of my day,” Lefotu said.

‘Iolani coach Dean Young was voted All-State Coach of the Year. The Raiders went 16-2, losing only to national powerhouses Archbishop Mitty (Calif.), 62-52, and Centennial (Nev.), 50-38, during the ‘Iolani Classic.

Campbell coach Jazmine Corpuz, who guided the Sabers to the OIA title for the first time, was second in the voting.

Lefotu’s versatility was not limited to her talent as a playmaker and rebounder. She was a savvy on-ball defender who triggered countless fast breaks for ‘Iolani. She finished in a tie with teammate Jaety Mandaquit for top All-Defense honors.

“Jovi plays with maturity in her leadership on the court and off the court. She has the full package and looks for her teammates, and makes good basketball decisions,” Punahou coach Gary Pacarro said.

In ‘Iolani’s constantly mobile transition and halfcourt offense, she developed into a good 3-point shooter. That was only a small part, however, of Lefotu’s effectiveness on offense.

“Jovi is a true three-level scorer. She shoots the 3, is great at the mid-range and attacks the rim better than almost anyone I saw this year,” Young said. “She’s such a happy and humble young lady, but she puts the work in and has a competitive fire. She was a great leader for our young team and she encouraged and supported them, which gave them a lot of the confidence necessary to win it all.”

Lefotu missed part of preseason with an injury, but showed no lasting effects once the ILH regular season began. Kamehameha coach Pua Straight saw Lefotu’s skills as much as any in the ILH.

“Top-notch player in all facets of the game: IQ, skill set, athleticism, mindset, playmaking ability. What always impresses me most about her and her older sister (‘Iolani alumna and current Cal State Fullerton guard Lily Wahinekapu) is their temperament when they play the game. She proved this season that she could lead a more inexperienced ‘Iolani team to another state title. What an outstanding career she has had in high school and best of luck to her as she joins (Kelsie) Imai at UH,” Straight said.

She made an impact on players and coaches alike, including one from the ILH who never coached against her.

“I absolutely love how humble she is. Obviously extremely talented in all aspects of the game, but all the intangibles are just as impressive,” Damien coach Mark Arquero said. “Work ethic is remarkable because she continues to put in so much work. I think the unique, but also great, thing to see is that on more than one occasion I’ve seen players on opposing teams ask her for autographs and/or pictures. It’s great that she can be a role model and represent Hawaii so well, and as previously mentioned, she’s so down to earth and humble about it.”

FAB 15

1. Jovi Lefotu, ‘Iolani G 5-9 Sr.

>> Averaged 16 points per game, led Raiders to 3rd state title in a row. UH signee was impossible to stop as a scorer, floor general, rebounder, defender and fast break phenom. Defensive player of the year honors with teammate Mandaquit.

2. Kaliana Salazar-Harrell, Konawaena G 5-5 Sr.

>> 22 points per game as Wildcats went unbeaten in BIIF and reached state final. The Fullerton State signee is also an All-Defensive Team selection.

3. Jaety Mandaquit, ‘Iolani G 5-6 So.

>> 10 points per game, a long-range gunner, strong finisher at the rim, tied with Lefotu for Defensive Player of Year honors.

4. Laynee Torres-Kahapea, Punahou G 5-6 Jr.

>> 13 points per game, a slasher and 3-point shooter, explosive defensively and in transition.

5. Kayla Thornton, Maui G/F 5-10 Sr.

>> 14 points per game and floor leader for young Sabers. Defensive menace, led her team in steals.

6. Ledjan Pahukoa, Lahainaluna G 5-7 Jr.

>> 14 points per game, developed in a stout point guard capable of finishing in the paint, but prefers to launch 3-point bombs from any distance.

7. Taylor Eldredge, Lahainaluna F 5-8 Sr.

>> 14 ppg, a steadying influence on a fairly young Lunas team. Highly effective from mid-range, but also efficient from the arc.

8. Theresa Anakalea, Damien G 5-4 Jr.

>> 20 ppg, rose to a new level later in the season. Explosive off the bounce, 3-point range and a relentless defender.

9. Julien Parado, Campbell G 5-6 Jr.

>> 12 ppg, a guard with handles, range and IQ. Physical enough to cover centers on the block.

10. Keirstyn Agonias, Hilo G/F 5-7 Sr.

>> 10 ppg for a talented Vikings squad. Versatile offensively, able to cover the perimeter and the post defensively.

11. Braelyn Kauhi, Konawaena G/F 5-8 Jr.

>> 12 ppg, a long-range gunner with a nimble array of low-post moves. Kauhi’s ability to defend in the paint is a difference-making factor.

12. Kayla Pak, Konawaena G 5-3 Sr.

>> 8 ppg, a key cog as a zone-busting shooter, precise passer and ballhandler. Extremely quick hands defensively, surprisingly physical on ball.

13. Jolie Mantz, Waiakea G 5-7 So.

>> 17 ppg with 40 3-pointers for the season. Tremendous offensive game, one of the sparks who vaulted the Warriors into the state tourney.

14. Lilly Koki, Maryknoll G 5-8 Sr.

>> 11 ppg, a mismatch for smaller guards and bigger posts. Capable of hitting from 3, posting up for easy buckets, using her strength to defend any position.

15. Jahlyxcs Liana, Nanakuli G 5-3 Sr.

>> 19 ppg, a resilient force of nature for the Golden Hawks. Had 18 against Radford, 23 on Mililani, 20 against Leilehua. Also 18 in a close loss to OIA East leader Kaiser.

COY: Dean Young, ‘Iolani

>> Guided the Raiders (16-2) to a third consecutive Division I state championship despite losing a talented group to graduation. The first title team was 23-6 in 2018-19, followed by a 25-2 season in ’19-20. ‘Iolani is 64-10 in the past three seasons.

HONORABLE MENTION

Aliyah Bantolina, Campbell

Abby Tanaka, ‘Iolani

Emi Wada, Hawaii Baptist

Kylee Kamauoha-Phillips, Kamehameha

Alexus Ma‘ae, Kaiser

KalysaMarie Ng, Sacred Hearts

Angel Asaah, Radford

Juliana Losalio-Watson, Konawaena

Ciera Tugade-Agasiva, Maryknoll

Shilee Scanlan, Pearl City

Tavina Harris, Lahainaluna

Chaland Pahukoa, Lahainaluna

Makenzie Alapai, Kamehameha

Joey Lin, Hawaii Baptist

Shailoh Liilii, Moanalua

Raini Mayo, Mililani

Mahealani Choy Foo, Mililani

Makelah Richardson, Roosevelt

Avery Snyder, Waiakea

Leiana Thornton, Maui

Ceci Enos, Nanakuli

Brittlay Carillo, Seabury Hall

Alana Nagata, University

Olivia Malafu, Kapaa

Tiare Arquero, Damien

Ayana Meyer, Hilo

Veda Galima, Hilo

Haylie-Anne Ohta, ‘Iolani

Faith Mersburgh, Hanalani

Jirah Villanueva, Radford

Talailelagi Wily-Ava, Kahuku

Pio Tuivai, Seabury Hall

Tanea Loa, Punahou

Kiera Kaniho, Lahainaluna

Mailana Mattos, Radford

