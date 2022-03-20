‘Iolani’s Jovi Wahinekapu Lefotu voted Player of the Year in girls basketball
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:30 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
‘Iolani’s Jovi Wahinekapu Lefotu’s versatility was not limited to her talent as a playmaker and rebounder. She was a savvy on-ball defender who triggered countless fast breaks for ‘Iolani.
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
‘Iolani’s Jovi Wahinekapu Lefotu, center, celebrates a state title with her teammates on Feb. 19.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree