Under coach Timmy Chang and new offensive coordinator, Hawaii football will feature an offense with varied looks
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:29 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 21
UH running back Dedrick Parson hit paydirt in the Warriors’ 50-45 win over Colorado State last Nov. 20. Parson is the top running back as UH heads into spring ball.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2021
UH quarterback Brayden Schager has a quick release and can deliver a catchable ball.
-
JAMM AQUINO / 2021
Zion Bowens can run the 40 in 4.33 seconds. He averaged 21.4 yards per catch last year.
