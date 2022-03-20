Under coach Timmy Chang and new offensive coordinator, Hawaii football will feature an offense with varied looks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With the opening of spring training on Tuesday, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ian Shoemaker will implement the Rainbow Warriors’ multiple offense — a mixed plate of run-and-shoot, run-and-gun, pistol, West Coast, Air Raid and run/pass-option elements. Read more

When it comes to naming rights, the University of Hawaii football team’s coordinators have made “multiple” selections.

With the opening of spring training on Tuesday, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ian Shoemaker will implement the Rainbow Warriors’ multiple offense — a mixed plate of run-and-shoot, run-and-gun, pistol, West Coast, Air Raid and run/pass-option elements. The no-huddle attack also will feature spread elements.

“Building an offense isn’t one name, one title anymore,” said Shoemaker, whose rapid-tempo schemes averaged 537.1 yards and 41.3 points per game in three seasons as Eastern Washington’s offensive coordinator. “Putting together a system of a combination of things makes it harder to defend.”

Head coach Timmy Chang, who will be involved in the offensive game plan, is channeling the run-and-shoot basics he learned as a record-setting quarterback under Ron Lee at Saint Louis School and at UH under June Jones. In many situations, receivers will base their routes on their reads of the coverages. This spring, Chang will work directly with the receivers — a responsibility he handled as an assistant coach at Nevada in four of the previous five years. Jared Ursua (John Ursua’s eldest brother) will be officially hired as receivers coach.

The Warriors are seeking to replace quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, a two-time captain who transferred to San Jose State, as well as their top running back (Dae Dae Hunter), two prolific receivers (Jared Smart, Nick Mardner), and two starting linemen (center Kohl Levao, right tackle Gene Pryor).

The defense lost five starters to the transfer portal: linebacker Darius Muasau (UCLA), defensive ends Jonah Laulu (Oklahoma) and Justus Tavai (San Diego State), field cornerback Cameron Lockridge (South Alabama), and middle safety Khoury Bethley (Arizona State). Muasau and Bethley were co-captains.

Head coach Todd Graham’s resignation in January following controversy over his leadership vacated the defensive coordinator’s job. Graham oversaw defense and special teams. Jacob Yoro, who was promoted to defensive coordinator, is expected to run multiple schemes while retaining the pressure approach Graham fostered. Last year, the Warriors created 27 takeaways — 14 picks, 13 on fumbles. But 22 of the turnovers were achieved by players who are no longer in the program.

OFFENSE

>> Quarterbacks: There are seven QBs on the spring roster, led by Brayden Schager (2-1 as a freshman starter) and Washington State transfer Cammon Cooper. While Schager was portrayed as raw, he was elusive (8.3 yards per scramble), accurate on throws up to 9 yards from the line of scrimmage (86.2%), and displayed a quick release (2.3 to 2.7 seconds on screens and hitches) while delivering catchable throws (two drops). Cooper is a former 4-star prep quarterback who tallied six games the past two seasons at WSU. Cooper has received endorsements from Brian Smith and Craig Stutzmann, both of whom are former Warriors who called WSU’s plays the past two years. Jake Farrell, Armani Edden, Connor Apo, Chad Owens Jr. and Ephraim Tuliloa, a former Punahou standout, will get reps this spring.

>> Receivers: The majority of the time the Warriors are expected to be in three-receiver sets, although tight ends, H-backs, three backs and running backs will be part of the passing game. Jonah Panoke, Zion Bowens and Steven Fiso enter as the top receivers. Panoke runs crisp routes, is sure-handed (73.3% completions on targets) and fearless (75% reception rate on passes across the middle). Bowens is the burner, clocking 4.33 seconds over 40 yards at a combine in Colorado, and a prorated 23 mph in UH testing. He averaged 21.4 yards per catch last year. Fiso, who was recruited as a safety, has played linebacker, spear on kickoffs, and motion tight end. But Fiso, who is 6-2 and 200 pounds, is viewed as better in space, prompting the move to wideout. Jalen Walthall, who won the triple jump in the 2021 Texas 5A state meet; Koali Nishigaya; and Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala are competing for roles this spring.

>> Tight ends: After playing linebacker at Stanford, Caleb Phillips transferred to UH as a tight end last year. Phillips was used mostly as a run blocker and check-down receiver. His routes should expand this spring. Jordan Murray averaged 13.5 yards per catch at Missouri State last year. But Murray, who can align wide or in the backfield, also is viewed as an in-line blocker. Greyson Morgan, a mid-year transfer from Trinity Valley College, is another hybrid.

>> Offensive line: Play-calling center Kohl Levao and right tackle Gene Pryor completed their UH eligibility. Eliki Tanuvasa, who allowed one sack in 289 pass plays, is a candidate for one of three interior spots, and most likely will land at center. Maurice “Mo” Ta‘ala has impressed with his weight-room numbers. Ta‘ala, who did not allow a sack in two games as an injury replacement for Tanuvasa, also can play in the inside. UH is hopeful Solo Vaipulu is working to regain the weight he lost last year and return to his past dominance as a guard. Ilm Manning, who has logged 44 games in four UH seasons, is back at left tackle. Micah Vanterpool moves from left guard to right tackle. Nate “The Human Sunblock” Adams, who is 6 feet 7 and 325 pounds, can play all five line spots. Zhen Sotelo, Ka‘ena Decambra, and Stephan Bernal-Wendt have performed well in the offseason program.

>> Running backs: Dedrick Parson is a versatile runner who averaged 7.9 yards on sprints around left end and 5.1 yards on carries between the guards. Parson has three forms: spins, jump cuts and physical. He fumbled once in 145 touches, and averaged 3.1 post-contact yards. Jordan Johnson and Dior Scott, who will take over Calvin Turner’s multi-back roles, will be part of the spring rotation.

DEFENSE

>> Interior line: Although he can play the 3-technique, Blessman Ta‘ala excels at canceling the A gaps as the nose tackle. “Blessman is an absolute beast in the middle,” Yoro said. “He has strength, ability to move, great hands — strongest guy on the team.” John Tuitupou (no missed tackles in five games) and Foi Shaw are ready for larger roles. Sonny Semeatu, who grayshirted after being recruited as a linebacker, gained 30 pounds and is competing as a 6-1, 275-pound down lineman.

>> Edge defenders: Andrew Choi, who has recovered from an elbow injury; Zach Ritner; Jonah Kahahawai-Welch; and Tariq Jones should provide heat as pass rushers. Ezra Evaimalo is cross-training as an edge rusher and down lineman. Wynden Ho‘ohuli, who transferred to UH after a redshirt season at Nebraska, is an inside linebacker who also can slide to the outside.

>> Inside linebackers: The Warriors’ deepest position returns Penei Pavihi, who offers leadership and ferocity, and Isaiah Tufaga, who has emerged as a playmaker. “Isaiah is ready to take the next step for us,” Yoro said. “He can be a star for us.” Demarii Blanks, a 2021 junior college All-American; Noah Kema, a transfer from Snow College; Logan Taylor; and Josh Bertholotte are in the mix for starting jobs. Ho‘ohuli, whose father is a former Warrior, is counted on to make an impact at one of the linebacker spots.

>> Nickelback: Tiger Peterson, who has the quickness to play corner, is contending for the hybrid position that incorporates safety, linebacker and nickel-corner skills. “Probably one of our best athletes,” Yoro said of Peterson. Ty Marsh and Peter Manuma also are capable of one-on-one coverage, playing zone, setting the edge and mixing it up in the tackle box.

>> Corners: Cameron Lockridge, Cortez Davis and Colby Burton are gone, opening the way for Hugh Nelson, Jalen Perdue, Von Killins and Virdel Edwards II. Nelson, who transferred from Georgia last year, had two picks in 2021. Edwards is a transfer from Iowa State. Perdue, who played well on special teams, is fast and physical. Oregon State corner JoJo Forest joins this summer.

>> Safeties: Solo Turner, a Baylor transfer who spent his first UH season shuttling between linebacker and tight end, has found a home at safety. Riley Wilson also is moving, from linebacker to safety. Noa Kamana, Nalu Emerson and Kalamaku Kuewa will compete for safety jobs. Matagi Thompson, son of former UH running back Afatia Thompson, bulked up during his grayshirt year and will contribute this season. Cornerbacks Wylan Free of Fresno State and McKenzie Barnes of Arizona will complete their transfers to UH this summer. Leonard Lee also has returned to the Warriors.

>> Specialists: Matthew Shipley, who connected on 18 of 21 field-goal attempts and averaged 41.5 yards per punt (4.16-second hang time), is entering the kickoff competition this spring. Of Kyler Halvorsen’s 72 kickoffs last year, 40 resulted in touchbacks. He also made three tackles. Halvorsen will get a look on point-scoring kicks. Ben Falck is skilled at the three kicking positions, as well as holding. For now, Keola Downing is only a punter, although he will train as a holder. Perdue, Scott and James Green III will get shots as returners. Wilson (five tackles), Pavihi, Peterson and Turner are the top coverage specialists.