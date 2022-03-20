comscore Under coach Timmy Chang and new offensive coordinator, Hawaii football will feature an offense with varied looks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Under coach Timmy Chang and new offensive coordinator, Hawaii football will feature an offense with varied looks

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 21 UH running back Dedrick Parson hit paydirt in the Warriors’ 50-45 win over Colorado State last Nov. 20. Parson is the top running back as UH heads into spring ball.

    UH running back Dedrick Parson hit paydirt in the Warriors’ 50-45 win over Colorado State last Nov. 20. Parson is the top running back as UH heads into spring ball.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2021 UH quarterback Brayden Schager has a quick release and can deliver a catchable ball.

    UH quarterback Brayden Schager has a quick release and can deliver a catchable ball.

  • JAMM AQUINO / 2021 Zion Bowens can run the 40 in 4.33 seconds. He averaged 21.4 yards per catch last year.

    Zion Bowens can run the 40 in 4.33 seconds. He averaged 21.4 yards per catch last year.

With the opening of spring training on Tuesday, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ian Shoemaker will implement the Rainbow Warriors’ multiple offense — a mixed plate of run-and-shoot, run-and-gun, pistol, West Coast, Air Raid and run/pass-option elements. Read more

