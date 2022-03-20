comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - March 20, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life – March 20, 2022

  • Baron and Stacy Lee of Honolulu felt right at home halfway around the world in Luxor, Egypt, in January.

  • In January, Waikiki resident Nellie Lee discovered Hawaiian King BBQ at Serramonte Center in Daly City, Calif. Photo by Pat Godinez y Perez.

  • In January, Gordon Young of Aiea threw a shaka in front of the Hawaiian restaurant Aloha Avenue on Haji Lane in Singapore. Photo by Kyle McKee.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

