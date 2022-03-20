Signs of Hawaiian Life – March 20, 2022
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Baron and Stacy Lee of Honolulu felt right at home halfway around the world in Luxor, Egypt, in January.
In January, Waikiki resident Nellie Lee discovered Hawaiian King BBQ at Serramonte Center in Daly City, Calif. Photo by Pat Godinez y Perez.
-
In January, Gordon Young of Aiea threw a shaka in front of the Hawaiian restaurant Aloha Avenue on
Haji Lane in Singapore. Photo by Kyle McKee.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree