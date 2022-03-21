Civil Air Patrol plane with two on board crashes in Kauai mountains

A Civil Air Patrol plane with two people on board crashed during a training exercise on Kauai Sunday afternoon, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

At 3:45 p.m. the Cessna 172 went down in mountainous terrain 13 miles north of Kekaha, according to NTSB. There was no immediate word from Kauai county first responders about the condition of the two people on board.

The United States Air Force Auxiliary, Civil Air Patrol was founded on Dec. 1, 1941, to mobilize the nation’s civilian aviation resources for national defense service, according to the CAP website. The Hawaii Wing flies training missions year-round, Wing Commander Chantal Lonergan told the Star-Advertiser.

“Our volunteers are highly dedicated and committed to serving the community,” said Lonergan. “We are aligning our hearts with the family members and hoping for the best.”

The Hawaii Wing works with county and state first responders, including local civil defense and emergency management agencies, to fly tsunami, hurricane, and tropical storm warning missions over the coastal areas and rain forests in addition to aerial damage and disaster assessment flights, search and rescue, and USGS Volcanoes National Observatory overflight of lava flow zones, according to the CAP Hawaii Wing’s website.

The Kalalau Lookout in Kokee is closed today, according to Kauai County, and a “No Fly Zone” is in place for the Kalalau and Koke’e areas.

