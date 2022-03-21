comscore Hawaii longline fishing recovering from COVID-19 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii longline fishing recovering from COVID-19

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

Hawaii’s longline fishery became more active in 2021 as the state began its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the increase didn’t necessarily lead to more fish caught. Read more

