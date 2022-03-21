comscore Hawaii officials alarmed by surge in fatal shootings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii officials alarmed by surge in fatal shootings

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.
  • HPD Justice Manumalo Kaio COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS HONOLULU Justice Manumalo Kaio

    HPD

    Justice Manumalo Kaio

There have been at least five shootings, three fatal, since Tuesday, illustrating an alarming trend. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: February 7 - February 11, 2022

Scroll Up