Visitors from Japan and South Korea expected to hit pre-pandemic levels this fall | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Visitors from Japan and South Korea expected to hit pre-pandemic levels this fall

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:06 a.m.
    Kenji Takahashi, left, General Manager, Travel Plaza Transportation, LLC, and Susumu Tsutsuki, General Manager of Zest Hawaii Inc. in front of Ghost Bus.

    Ghost Bus host, Michael Barlesi races down aisle of bus with an instrument of mayhem.

    Beware! An Obake, or monster, greets the riders of the Ghost Bus.

The lifting of coronavirus restrictions today in Japan won’t dramatically increase Japanese visitors to Hawaii, but the timing bodes well for a fall recovery of the state’s top international market. Read more

