Scoreboard – March 21, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

SOFTBALL

OIA Division II: Farrington at Aiea, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division II: Hanalani at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

OIA West boys: Kapolei at Nanakuli; Pearl City at Campbell; Radford at Waipahu; Waianae at Waialua; Leilehua at Aiea. Matches start at 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Punahou at ‘Iolani; Pac-Five vs. Saint Louis at Goeas Field; Damien at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 3:30 p.m. Maryknoll vs. Kamehameha, 6 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

SOFTBALL

ILH Division II: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific; Pac-Five vs. Maryknoll at Sand Island Field. Games start at 4 p.m.

OIA East Division I: Kailua at Kaiser; Roosevelt at Castle; Kalani at Moanalua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West Division I: Mililani at Pearl City; Campbell at Waianae; Leilehua vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kahuku at Waipahu; Radford at Waialua; McKinley at Kaimuki; Kalaheo at Nanakuli. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division I: ‘Iolani at Maryknoll; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific; Hawaii Baptist at Punahou. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH boys, Division II: University at Damien; Punahou at Le Jardin. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH boys, Division III: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kahuku at Kaimuki; Moanalua at Kalani; Kaiser at Roosevelt; Kailua at Kalaheo; Farrington at Castle. Matches start at 5 p.m.