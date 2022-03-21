Quarterback Marcus Mariota signs with the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons signed quarterback Marcus Mariota today, hours after trading starter Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, according to the Bleacher Report.

Mariota, who was a free agent after playing the past two years in Las Vegas, signed a two-year contract.

The former Saint Louis School and Heisman Trophy winner while at Oregon was drafted No. 2 overall by Tennessee in 2015. He played five seasons with the Titans.