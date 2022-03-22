Justice Kaio, 19, charged with murder in Waikiki shooting

Prosecutors have charged a 19-year-old man in connection with Saturday night’s shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Waikiki.
Justice Manumalo Kaio was charged today with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, and another firearms count. His bail is set at $1 million.
The deadly shooting occurred on a sidewalk near Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street at about 10:10 p.m. Saturday.
Police said a suspect, identified as Kaio, was arguing with the 20-year-old man when Kaio brandished a firearm and shot the victim.
Kaio fled the scene, and the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the two men knew each other and that the shooting was not a random act.
The next day, Kaio turned himself in at the Honolulu Police Department’s main headquarters where he was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.
