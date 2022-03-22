Nainoa Damon, 19, charged in fatal Round Top Drive shooting appears in court

A 19-year-old man charged in connection with Friday’s shooting death of an 18-year-old man during a botched robbery at Tantalus made his initial court appearance at Honolulu District Court this morning.

Nainoa M.K. Damon appeared before Judge Summer Kupau-Odo via video conference from the courthouse cellblock for second-degree murder in the death of Haaheo Kalona.

Damon was also charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree terroristic threatening, two counts of carrying a firearm in commission of a separate felony and one count of place to keep pistol or revolver.

His aggregate bail is set at $1 million.

The deadly shooting occurred at one of the scenic lookouts at Round Top Drive at about 1:50 a.m. Friday.

Police said a suspect identified as Damon drove up to a group of males at the lookout. He then approached an 18-year-old man, pointed a gun at his head and demanded his property, police added.

Kalona allegedly pointed a firearm at Damon after Damon attempted to rob his friend.

Police said Damon shot Kalona in the abdomen and fled the scene with another person in a 1998 Toyota Camry.

Kalona was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle where he was pronounced dead.

The next day, Damon turned himself in at the Wahiawa Police Station where he was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.