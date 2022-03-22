comscore Column: Empty homes hurt Hawaii; taxing them will help community | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Empty homes hurt Hawaii; taxing them will help community

  • By Evelyn Aczon Hao and Ellen Godbey Carson
  • Today
  • Updated 6:35 p.m.

The U.S. Census Bureau (2020) reports that Oahu has 34,253 empty homes. That’s more than the total new homes needed on Oahu to end our housing shortage. Many local residents can’t afford a home and are leaving our island or living on the streets, while nearly 1 in 10 housing units are empty. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Visitor fees could raise needed funds with minimal impact

Scroll Up