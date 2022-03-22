Off the News: Eagerly awaiting Japanese tourists

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coronavirus restrictions within Japan were lifted on Monday, as infections from the omicron variant of COVID-19 slow in that country. Read more

Coronavirus restrictions within Japan were lifted on Monday, as infections from the omicron variant of COVID-19 slow in that country.

The floodgates haven’t opened yet, but Hawaii Tourism Japan Managing Director Eric Takahata said the easing of restrictions is expected to build consumer confidence, leading to increased tourism from Japan beginning with Golden Week, which starts April 29. By October, he predicts the numbers will match pre-pandemic levels.

As Japanese tourists comprise a significant share of Hawaii’s big spenders, businesses serving these visitors are watching the projections with great interest. Travelers, tourism industry operators and residents should get ready now.

Hawaii corals show surprising strength

University of Hawaii research, published in the journal Scientific Reports, shows three of Hawaii’s common coral species can survive more of society’s frontal assault than we feared. Tested for resilience to the acidity and temperatures of climate change, they bounced back.

This doesn’t mean we can afford to continue abusing the environment, of course — effects of stressors such as pollution and overfishing on reefs weren’t evaluated. But good news on coral resiliency is rare, and we’ll take this bit of it.