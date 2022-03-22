Bento bonanza, part one
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Today
- Updated 3:42 p.m.
PHOTO COURTESY MIYAKONJO BENTO & CATERING
Grilled salmon ($7) and mochiko chicken ($6) bentos
PHOTO COURTESY U KITCHEN
Sukiyaki bento ($13.50) with sliced beef
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Tanioka’s bento ($11.50) with steamed rice, mochiko chicken, teri spam, teri pork and mini ahi patty (two extra ahi patties pictured)
PHOTO COURTESY BENI CO. BENTOS
Okazuya bento ($15.95) is a customer favorite
