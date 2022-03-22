Bento bonanza, part one

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While traditionally used by schoolchildren in Japan, bento lunch boxes have become increasingly popular among adults. Check out some tasty options below, and look for part two of this roundup in next week’s Crave issue.

Miyakonjo Bento & Catering

Miyakonjo Hawaii, famous for its chicken nanban, opened in 2019 in Shirokiya Japan Village Walk. After the start of COVID-19, the biz opened a bento shop called Miyakonjo Bento & Catering in Kalihi Kai.

At Miyakonjo, you can find $6-$7 bentos with entrées like chicken katsu, mochiko chicken, grilled salmon with furikake mayo, and more.

The biz also offers catering menus with party platters and custom bentos for birthday parties, funerals and special events. Popular options include fried chicken pan ($38) — choose from chicken nanban, mochiko chicken, spicy fried chicken or fried teriyaki chicken — teriyaki hamburger steak pan ($37.50) and Spam musubi platter ($22).

1763 Hoe St., Kalihi

808-636-4340

Instagram: @miyakonjo_hawaii

U-Kitchen

U-Kitchen was a former tenant in Shirokiya Japan Village Walk — at the time, the biz was called Usagiya and offered udon, soba and Japanese bentos.After the start of COVID-19, the business opened a bento shop at the Kokea Center in Kalihi and will soon open a second location in Waikiki next month.

“Some people ask us why our business name is ‘U-Kitchen,’” says company vice president Yudai Fukuda. “Because our old business name was Usagiya, we took the first initial.Also, we wanted it to be like everybody’s kitchen — ‘your kitchen.’ That’s why we provide bentos of decent value with reasonable prices.”

Popular choices include garlic chicken ($13.25), Hamburg steak with egg ($13.95) and sukiyaki bento ($13.50). The latter features sliced beef, Chinese cabbage, tofu, carrots, shirataki noodles, shiitake mushroom and egg. It also includes sides like pickled vegetables and sweet pumpkin, but the available selection changes daily.

565 Kokea St. Ste. D-2, Kalihi

808-376-8104

Instagram: @u_kitchen_hawaii

Tanioka’s Seafoods & Catering is famous for its spicy ahi poke and catering options, but the biz also offers a variety of bentos.

Tanioka’s Bento ($11.50) is a customer favorite and includes steamed rice, mochiko chicken, teri Spam, teri pork and mini ahi patty. Want something fancier? The Deluxe 2 Bento ($11.50) comes with cone sushi, musubi, your choice of Korean or teri pork, mini ahi patty and fried, mochiko or garlic chicken; while the Deluxe 3 Bento ($9.95) features steamed rice, teri hot dog, teri Spam, Korean or teri pork, and your choice of fried, mochiko or garlic chicken.

The family bento ($8.50) and Tanioka’s Bento are available for walk-in customers and same-day orders, but all other bentos must be ordered 24 hours in advance. There is a minimum order of 10 for custom bentos.

Visit taniokas.com for more information.

Similar to many businesses, Beni Co. Bentos was born in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. Business owner Paul Matsumoto named the biz after his mom’s Japanese name: Beniko.

Customers can find a variety of bento options, including okazuya bento ($15.95), Korean chicken ($10.95), teri chicken, teri beef and fish jun ($16.95), and more. There are even vegetarian ($13.95) and vegan ($13.95) bento options available. The okazuya bento is especially popular, as it includes mochiko chicken, teri beef, panko shrimp, shoyu hot dog, nori musubi, tamagoyaki, takuwan and cucumber namasu. The Korean fried chicken bento is also a bestseller.

The business, while open to the public, is not a walk-in shop. Customers can order by phone or text (808-452-4314). All large orders (groups of 10 or more) must be placed by 5 p.m. the day before. Orders can be picked up 8 a.m.-noon Tuesdays-Saturdays. To learn more, visit benicobentos.com.

723 Umi St., Honolulu

808-452-4314

benicobentos.com

Instagram: @Benicobentos