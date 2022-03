Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Even though lychee season is usually during the summer, Jamba Juice Hawaii has already brought back a customer favorite — its Lychee Dream Smoothie.

This delightfully pink smoothie features the sweet, floral notes of lychee combined with a fruit juice blend, soy milk, raspberry sherbet and nonfat frozen yogurt. The Lychee Dream Smoothie will be available at all Jamba Juice locations across Hawaii until May 1.

Besides being delicious, lychee has great health benefits. It’s full of vitamin C and vitamin B (complex), and it’s high in fiber, which increases metabolism and aids in digestion.

Visit jambahawaii.com.

Miso ramen mania

Sun Noodle will launch miso ramen kits at Whole Foods Markets across the country starting this month. These ramen kits include two servings of fresh, MSG-free and preservative-free ramen noodles and broth. The kits will be available for $5.99.

“For over four generations, my family has been crafting noodles for professional chefs around the world,” states Kenshiro Uki, Sun Noodle North America president. “I am honored that our artisan ramen will now be available for everyone to share with their ohana and friends.”

For more information, visit sunnoodle.com.

What’s brewing?

Kauai Brewers Festival is returning April 9 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Poipu Beach Athletic Club. The festival will feature more than 20 local brewers from across the state, along with local food vendors. The event will raise money and awareness for Kamawaelualani, a local nonprofit dedicated to the perpetuation of Native Hawaiian culture through place-based learning and public arts.

Attendees can look forward to local craft beer and ono pupus from top local restaurants, prizes, live music and games. General admission tickets cost $75 and include entry, a brewer’s mug, beer and food tastings. VIP tickets cost $100 and include the aforementioned, along with VIP parking and early entry.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit kauaibrewersfestival.com.

2022 Kauai Poke Fest is coming

The 2022 Kauai Poke Fest, hosted by Koloa Landing Resort, returns May 28, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. Both residents and visitors are invited to taste the fresh, local flavors of poke. The annual event features a competition for local restaurants and chefs to showcase the best poke Hawaii has to offer. There will even be a poke demonstration with James Beard Award-winning chef Sam Choy.

A limited supply of VIP tickets are now available for $75, which includes exclusive early access to the poke tasting and meeting the contestants, all-you-can-eat poke, official Kauai Poke Fest merchandise and a live poke demonstration with Sam Choy. Early bird tickets are also available for $65 per person. General admission tickets will be available at the door for $75. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Kauai Charity Walk, which supports local charities throughout the island.

To learn more, visit kauaipokefest.com or call 808-240-6600.