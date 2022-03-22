Some like it hot
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO COURTESY GETTY IMAGES/ANDREI KRAVTSOV
Simple tteokbokki recipes usually include scallions and a boiled egg.
PHOTO COURTESY GETTY IMAGES/ BHOFACK2
Tteokbokki gets its heat from Gochujang, which is Korean red chile pepper paste.
-
PHOTO COURTESY GETTY IMAGES/ YAMAN MUTART
More elaborate versions of tteokbokki now include seafood.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree