Hawaii News

2 volunteer pilots killed in Civil Air Patrol crash

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.

Two volunteers with the Hawaii Wing of the Civil Air Patrol were killed when their plane crashed Sunday afternoon a few thousand feet below the Kalalau Lookout on Kauai during a training exercise. Read more

