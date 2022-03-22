Hawaii hotel occupancy starts soft, but momentum is building
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:04 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
With Safe Travels Hawaii coming to an end and the return of international visitors, arrival numbers and hotel occupancy are expected to rebound to pre-pandemic numbers. Despite cloudy skies, visitors to Waikiki enjoyed the beach late Monday afternoon.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
While the number of visitors to Hawaii has risen, hotel occupancy has lagged. Visitors took in the view Monday from their lanai at Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa.