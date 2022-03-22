comscore Hawaii hotel occupancy starts soft, but momentum is building | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii hotel occupancy starts soft, but momentum is building

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM With Safe Travels Hawaii coming to an end and the return of international visitors, arrival numbers and hotel occupancy are expected to rebound to pre-pandemic numbers. Despite cloudy skies, visitors to Waikiki enjoyed the beach late Monday afternoon.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    With Safe Travels Hawaii coming to an end and the return of international visitors, arrival numbers and hotel occupancy are expected to rebound to pre-pandemic numbers. Despite cloudy skies, visitors to Waikiki enjoyed the beach late Monday afternoon.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM While the number of visitors to Hawaii has risen, hotel occupancy has lagged. Visitors took in the view Monday from their lanai at Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    While the number of visitors to Hawaii has risen, hotel occupancy has lagged. Visitors took in the view Monday from their lanai at Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa.

Hawaii hotels kicked off the year with a softer start than expected, but this week’s endpoint for the state’s Safe Travels program is expected to help the industry slide into a more robust summer. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii corals found to be more resilient than first thought
Next Story
Hawaii lawmakers considering regulatory shake-up of Aloha Stadium project

Scroll Up