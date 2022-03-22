comscore New rail route is just ‘first phase,’ Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
New rail route is just ‘first phase,’ Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.

  • VIDEO BY STAR-ADVERTISER

The latest idea to end rail construction at Halekauwila and South streets would cost $9.8 billion and, if approved, assure three years of federal funding that would save about $100 million in financing costs, Mayor Rick Blangiardi told the Honolulu Star- Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream program Monday. Read more

