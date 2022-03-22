Stewardship measure could imperil astronomy atop Mauna Kea, University of Hawaii says
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:14 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / SEPT. 24
”Basically, the negotiations will go into a free fall. And nobody knows when there will be a new entity to pick up the pieces.”
Doug Simons
Director, UH Institute for Astronomy
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2019
A bill on new management for Hawaii’s tallest peak and its affiliated telescopes will be heard today at the state Legislature. The sun sets behind telescopes at the summit of the Big Island’s Mauna Kea.