Stewardship measure could imperil astronomy atop Mauna Kea, University of Hawaii says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Stewardship measure could imperil astronomy atop Mauna Kea, University of Hawaii says

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / SEPT. 24 ”<strong>Basically, the negotiations will go into a free fall. And nobody knows when there will be a new entity to pick up the pieces.”</strong> <strong>Doug Simons</strong> <em>Director, UH Institute for Astronomy</em>

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / SEPT. 24

    Basically, the negotiations will go into a free fall. And nobody knows when there will be a new entity to pick up the pieces.”

    Doug Simons

    Director, UH Institute for Astronomy

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2019 A bill on new management for Hawaii’s tallest peak and its affiliated telescopes will be heard today at the state Legislature. The sun sets behind telescopes at the summit of the Big Island’s Mauna Kea.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2019

    A bill on new management for Hawaii’s tallest peak and its affiliated telescopes will be heard today at the state Legislature. The sun sets behind telescopes at the summit of the Big Island’s Mauna Kea.

A controversial measure that would remove the University of Hawaii from its role as manager of the Mauna Kea summit will be heard in a public hearing this afternoon before a state Senate committee. Read more

