Amber Igiede and Elena Oglivie join U.S. Collegiate Team

Two players with Hawaii ties were among the 38 named by USA Volleyball to the U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team on Monday.

University of Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede and Stanford libero Elena Oglivie, an ‘Iolani graduate, were named to the team, which will train June 19-25 at the National Team Training Center in Anaheim, Calif. According to Monday’s announcement the Collegiate National Team “is an opportunity for the U.S. Women’s National Team coaching staff to observe and evaluate NCAA athletes with the highest potential.”

Igiede and Oglivie participated in the Women’s National Team Open Program in February and earned invitations to the Collegiate Team.

Warriors ninth in NCAA RPI

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team placed ninth in the season’s first rating percentage index posted by the NCAA on Monday.

Southern Cal (14-3) tops the list, with two Big West teams (No. 3 Long Beach State and No. 5 UC Santa Barbara) among those ahead of UH.

The Rainbow Warriors (16-3, 1-1 BWC) remained fourth in the NVA/AVCA Division I-II Coaches Poll after a bye week. UCLA held on the No. 1 spot, followed by Penn State and Long Beach State.

The Warriors resume Big West play with a two-match series with Cal State Northridge on Friday and Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.