Hawaii Prep World | Sports Softball Top 10 poll: 'Iolani takes over No. 1 as rankings fluctuate By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:36 p.m.

The mighty have fallen in this week's Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10.

While unbeaten 'Iolani (9-0, 2-0 ILH) assumed the top ranking on Monday, previous No. 1 Maryknoll dropped all the way to No. 6. Last week's No. 2 team, Campbell, tumbled to No. 7.

'Iolani, which won the most recent Division I state championship in 2019, collected eight of nine first-place votes from the panel of media and coaches.

Kamehameha (6-1, 1-0 ILH) edged Punahou 9-8 on Saturday to move up two notches to No. 2.

Kapolei (4-2-1, 1-0 OIA West) , which outslugged Mililani 10-8 on Friday, leaped three spots to No. 3.

No. 4 Leilehua (5-2, 1-0 OIA West) and No. 9 Baldwin (5-1-1, 3-0 MIL) are the only teams that remained status quo.

Defending ILH champion Maryknoll dropped its first two league contests after winning all eight games in preseason play. The Spartans lost to Punahou 10-3 on Wednesday, then lost to 'Iolani 6-5 on Saturday.

Campbell lost on the road to Leilehua 3-2 on Friday.

Waianae (5-3, 1-0 OIA West) edged Pearl City in eight innings, 6-5, and landed in the Top 10 at No. 10.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Rank School (1st-place votes) Pts LW
1. 'Iolani (8) (9-0, 2-0 ILH) 88 3
2. Kamehameha (6-1, 1-0 ILH) 72 4
3. Kapolei (4-2-1, 1-0 OIA West) 65 6
4. Leilehua (5-2, 1-0 OIA West) 58 4
5. Punahou (7-3, 1-1 ILH) 51 8
6. Maryknoll (8-2, 0-2 ILH) 50 1
7. Campbell (1) (6-3, 0-1 OIA West) 46 2
8. Mililani (6-4, 0-1 OIA West) 34 5
9. Baldwin (5-1-1, 3-0 MIL) 16 9
10. Waianae (5-3, 1-0 OIA West) 7 NR

No longer in Top 10: Kalani (No. 10).

Also receiving votes: Kaiser 6, Kalani 1, Nanakuli 1.