comscore Softball Top 10 poll: ‘Iolani takes over No. 1 as rankings fluctuate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Softball Top 10 poll: ‘Iolani takes over No. 1 as rankings fluctuate

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

The mighty have fallen in this week’s Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Rainbows get 1 back at Long Beach
Next Story
Scoreboard - March 22, 2022

Scroll Up