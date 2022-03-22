Hoakalei ready to showcase course for LPGA’s Lotte event

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Ernie Els-designed course will serve as host for the Lotte Championship’s 10th anniversary, the LPGA Tour and Lotte announced Monday. The event had been held at Ko Olina Golf Club from 2012 to ’19 and at Kapolei Golf Club last year. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.

Hoakalei has been the annual site of the Sony Open in Hawaii’s Monday qualifier, but the Lotte Championship, set for April 13-16, will be the first televised tournament held at the course.

“We’ve always wanted to showcase the course,” Ken Terao, Hoakalei’s executive director and general manager, said Monday. “It’s great for the members, it’s great for Hawaii, it’s great hopefully for the economy coming out of the pandemic. So we’re proud to host it … and I believe the Lotte players will find the course extremely challenging.”

The tournament will be open to spectators “in alignment with local COVID-19 guidelines,” according to Monday’s announcement. Last year’s event at Kapolei was held without fans on the course.

The 144-player field will compete for a $2 million purse with $300,000 to the winner. Lydia Ko won last year’s Lotte Championship at a tournament-record 28-under-par 260 at Kapolei.

The announcement comes less than a month before the tournament’s slot on the LPGA Tour calendar.

“The course is prepared,” Terao said of the layout, which will be set up as a 6,603-yard, par-72 for the event. The course’s full length of 7,413 yards makes it the longest in the state.

Most of the holes will be renumbered to create “a particular flow” for the Golf Channel telecast, Terao said. The exception will be the par-5 18th hole leading toward the $23 million clubhouse, which opened in July 2019.

Terao noted the 112 bunkers and water hazards on 14 holes among the course’s defenses, along with the winds that typically challenge the field.

“We are very excited to bring the 2022 Lotte Championship to Hoakalei Golf Club,” Sean Pyun, the LPGA’s chief business officer Asia, said in the announcement. “This event is always an exciting and beautiful week on the LPGA Tour and we are happy to bring Hoakalei into the LPGA family as a host venue.”