comscore Hoakalei ready to showcase course for LPGA’s Lotte event | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hoakalei ready to showcase course for LPGA’s Lotte event

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.

Hoakalei Country Club will make its debut on a world stage when the course welcomes the LPGA Tour’s Lotte Championship to Ewa Beach next month. Read more

