Foodland to close its 7 pharmacies, transfer all prescriptions to Longs Drugs

Foodland Super Market, Ltd. today announced it will be transferring all prescriptions from its Foodland Pharmacies to Longs Drugs, and closing all seven of its pharmacy locations by mid-April.

Foodland said it has entered into an agreement to confidentially transfer the prescriptions to CVS Health’s Longs Drugs pharmacies. The transfer will be done electronically and automatically so customers can continue to fill their prescriptions without disruption at the Longs Drugs location of their choice, Foodland said.

“The decision to exit the pharmacy business was not an easy one for us,” said Jenai S. Wall, Foodland Chairman and CEO in a news release. “While compressed margins and rising costs have led to increasing losses, we were concerned about the impact any closure would have on our many loyal pharmacy customers and employees. We are grateful that our agreement with Longs Drugs will help ensure our customers’ access to care will be uninterrupted, while also enabling us to better focus our attention on delivering great grocery shopping experiences and meeting the ever-changing food needs of our customers.”

No action will be required on the part of customers during the transfers, according to Foodland.

Customers may continue to call their usual Foodland pharmacy for 90 days after closing, and will be connected to Longs. Customers may go to the Longs location of their choice to refill a prescription, and their information will already be in the company’s centralized system.

The Foodland pharmacies in Waimea, Laie and at Sack N Save Puainako are scheduled to close April 11, followed by the pharmacy at Foodland Kapolei on April 12, pharmacies at Foodland Kailua and Pukalani on April 13, and the pharmacy at Foodland Princeville on April 14.