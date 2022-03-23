comscore Off the News: Keep an eye out for omicron BA.2 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Keep an eye out for omicron BA.2

  • Today
  • Updated 6:35 p.m.

Just because it didn’t get its own Greek letter doesn’t mean there’s nothing to worry about. Omicron BA.2, a somewhat more transmissible subvariant of the villain in the last COVID-19 surge, is now representing 13% of the positive cases, statewide. Read more

