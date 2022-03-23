Off the News: Keep an eye out for omicron BA.2

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Just because it didn’t get its own Greek letter doesn’t mean there’s nothing to worry about. Omicron BA.2, a somewhat more transmissible subvariant of the villain in the last COVID-19 surge, is now representing 13% of the positive cases, statewide. There’s no resurgence yet, of course, but it’s absolutely something the state is watching, as it should. Meanwhile, those of us in the general public should have an eye out for updates as well. As is often said, this pandemic thing isn’t over yet.

NASED tangled in legislation

As if developing the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District wasn’t complicated enough, the Legislature is considering shaking up (again) the roles of several agencies involved in creating the new entertainment/housing/business district, which would sit on 78 acres of land surrounding a new stadium. Senate Bill 3334 would, among other things, transfer control of the project from the Stadium Authority to the Hawaii Community Development Authority. To be sure, the massive project needs enlightened leadership. Let’s hope that’s what we get, instead of more confusion at the top.