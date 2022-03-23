City extends downtown preschool lease for six months
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Fasi Municipal Garage.
March 22, 2022 CTY Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Craig T. Kojima/CKOJIMA@
STARADVERTISER.COM
Seagull Schools' Early Education Center. Mayor Blangiardi will give an update on the City’s contract with Seagull Schools' Early Education Center and the upcoming construction work at the Fasi Municipal Garage.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Fasi Municipal Garage, beneath Seagull Schools’ downtown location, is scheduled for major repairs.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
“We’re pleased that we have almost a year now to examine the possibilities of where we can relocate these families, because our goal is to provide them with uninterrupted child care service.”