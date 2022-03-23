comscore City extends downtown preschool lease for six months | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
City extends downtown preschool lease for six months

  By Leila Fujimori
    "We're pleased that we have almost a year now to examine the possibilities of where we can relocate these families, because our goal is to provide them with uninterrupted child care service."

    Megan McCorriston

    CEO, Seagull Schools

Plans for a major overhaul to the city’s Civic Center underground parking structure are forcing a large preschool sitting atop it to vacate the premises, but Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Tuesday announced a six-month lease extension and admitted to miscommunication with school officials. Read more

