Former Honolulu corporation counsel Donna Leong did not lie to the FBI, attorney says
Hawaii News | Top News

Former Honolulu corporation counsel Donna Leong did not lie to the FBI, attorney says

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • March 23, 2022
  • Updated 7:58 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JAN. 12 Donna Leong allegedly lied FBI agents on five occasions about who she talked to and how she structured Kealoha’s 2017 settlement, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Donna Leong, the city’s corporation counsel from 2013 t0 2019, did not lie to FBI agents about who she talked to and how the Kealoha settlement was assembled, her attorney affirmed this afternoon. Read more

