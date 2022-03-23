comscore Hawaii Health Department says Red Hill response has cost it $1.5 million | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Health Department says Red Hill response has cost it $1.5 million

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>Ernie Lau: </strong> <em>The Board of Water Supply’s chief engineer asked Oahu residents to cut water use by 10%</em>

The state Department of Health is seeking $1.5 million in emergency funds to cover its ongoing costs from responding to the Navy’s Red Hill water crisis. Read more

