Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bank of Hawaii has announced leadership promotions in Branch Banking:

>> Chuck Dando, market executive, has been promoted to executive vice president from senior vice president in Bank of Hawaii’s Branch Banking Division. Dando is based on Maui and has 23 years of experience in the financial serv­ices industry. He joined Bank of Hawaii in 2018 as vice president and market manager of the West Maui market and was promoted to senior vice president and market executive in August 2020.

>> Aaron Kanemaru has been promoted to senior vice president and senior market manager. Kanemaru joined the bank in 2002 as a teller in the Waikiki Branch and has worked at several branch locations in managerial roles, including Moiliili, Mili­lani, Kunia and Waipahu.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.