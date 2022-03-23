comscore State funding for Hawaii Tourism Authority up for debate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State funding for Hawaii Tourism Authority up for debate

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii Tourism Authority’s annual budget was cut in 2021 to $60 million from $79 million. Waikiki Beach was bustling Monday afternoon.

The state House of Representatives is allotting the Hawaii Tourism Authority a dollar to pay for its operations, and has eliminated all money for staffing in the version of the state budget that it transmitted to the Senate. Read more

