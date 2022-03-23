State funding for Hawaii Tourism Authority up for debate
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:54 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Hawaii Tourism Authority’s annual budget was cut in 2021 to $60 million from $79 million. Waikiki Beach was bustling Monday afternoon.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree