Suspect Nainoa Damon in fatal Tantalus shooting appears in court | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Suspect Nainoa Damon in fatal Tantalus shooting appears in court

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT Nainoa M.K. Damon appeared Tuesday before Judge Summer Kupau-Odo via videoconference from the Honolulu District Court cellblock on a charge of second-degree murder in Friday’s shooting in Tantalus.

    Nainoa M.K. Damon appeared Tuesday before Judge Summer Kupau-Odo via videoconference from the Honolulu District Court cellblock on a charge of second-degree murder in Friday’s shooting in Tantalus.

The 19-year-old man charged in Friday’s shooting death of an 18-year-old man during an alleged botched robbery at Tantalus made his initial court appearance Tuesday at Honolulu District Court. Read more

