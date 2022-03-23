Hawaii Grown Notebook: Baseball, golf, softball, water polo, wrestling

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

BASEBALL

>> Shaydon Kubo, ‘Iolani ’19: The Northern Colorado sophomore second baseman was named the Summit League player of the week on Monday after leading the Bears to a three-game sweep of Western Illinois over the weekend. Kubo torched the Leathernecks with three-run homers in each of the first two games and finished the series hitting .571 (8-for-14) with two doubles, two homers, a walk, six runs scored and 10 RBIs.

>> Jacob Hinderleider, ‘Iolani ’19: The Davidson junior shortstop had three hits, drew three walks, scored five times and drove in a run to help the Wildcats sweep Lafayette over the weekend to improve to 17-3 this season.

>> Caleb Lomavita, Saint Louis ’21: The Cal freshman hit a two-run homer, his fifth of the season, in a 9-5 win over then-No. 25 USC on Saturday.

>> Maui Ahuna, Hilo ’19: The Kansas sophomore shortstop finished 3-for-9 with four walks, a double, three runs scored and an RBI as the Jayhawks lost two of three to Indiana State over the weekend.

>> Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo, Kailua ’18: The Tarleton State junior third baseman finished the series 3-for-10 with a triple, a home run, three runs scored and five RBIs to help the Texans sweep Texas Rio Grande Valley over the weekend.

>> Shane Himeda, Maryknoll ’18: The Puget Sound sophomore hit a two-run homer in a 5-2 loss to Pacific Lutheran on Saturday and finished the series hitting .667 (8-for-12) with five RBIs and a stolen base in three losses.

>> Makana Murashige, Punahou ’20: The Puget Sound freshman third baseman finished 4-for-13 with a run, RBI and a stolen base against the Lutes.

MEN’S GOLF

>> Blaze Akana, Kamehameha ’20: The Sacramento State sophomore closed with a 1-under 71 to move up three spots and finish in sole possession of third place at 5 under in the UC San Diego Invitational on Tuesday in Carlsbad, Calif. Akana sandwiched a 3-under 69 between rounds of 71 to finish four shots behind the winner.

>> Kolbe Irei, Roosevelt ’20: The UC Irvine sophomore double-bogeyed two of his final four holes to finish with a 4-over 76 and tie for 22nd place at 3 over in the UC San Diego Invitational.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Myah McDonald, Punahou ’20: The New Mexico sophomore was named the Mountain West Conference women’s golfer of the week on Thursday. McDonald opened the week helping the Lobos finish third at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas with a top-11 finish. She shot rounds of 71 and 73 after an opening-round 80 in extreme weather. Later in the week, McDonald carded rounds of 69, 72 and 70 to finish a season-best tied for sixth at the Clover Cup in Arizona at 5 under.

SOFTBALL

>> Jocelyn Alo, Campbell ’17: The Oklahoma senior hit .500 (7-for-14) with four homers, eight runs and seven RBIs to lead the Sooners to a 5-0 record in the Hall of Fame Classic that ended Sunday in Oklahoma City. Alo homered in four straight games, finishing with career homer No. 100 in a 20-0 win over Iowa in five innings on Sunday. The No. 1-ranked Sooners outscored their opponents 64-2 in their first games since playing in Hawaii.

>> D’Asha Saiki, Punahou ’19: The Cal junior second baseman went 2-for-7 with two walks, two runs scored and an RBI to help the Golden Bears win two of three over the weekend against then-No. 7 Washington.

>> Lauren Almeida, Kamehameha-Maui ’21: The Dixie State freshman shortstop hit her first career home run in the bottom of the first inning in a 10-1 victory over Southern Utah on Wednesday and batted .600 (6-for-10) with a double, two homers, four runs and four RBIs to help the Trailblazers win two of three over Utah Valley over the weekend.

>> Kenna Higa, Roosevelt ’21: The Norfolk State freshman second baseman hit .500 (5-for-10) with a double, three runs and five RBIs as the Spartans won two of three against Howard over the weekend.

>> Alesia Ranches, Campbell ’19: The Iowa State junior shortstop hit .308 (4-for-13) with two walks, four RBIs, a stolen base and a run scored to help the Cyclones finish 4-1 in the Mizuno Classic over the weekend.

>> Alana Cobb-Adams, Kamehameha ’17: The Fresno State senior second baseman finished 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs, a stolen base and a run scored in a 13-5 loss to Boise State in the opener of a three-game series on Friday. Cobb-Adams walked three times in the series.

>> Gigi Araki, Leilehua ’20: The UC Riverside sophomore hit a two-run homer in the first inning of a 9-7 loss to Long Beach State in eight innings in the series opener on Saturday.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Christina Hicks, Punahou ’20: The Stanford sophomore chipped in a fourth-quarter goal in a 15-6 win over No. 10 Long Beach State on Sunday in Stanford’s first game in two weeks. Hicks is fourth on the team with 20 goals for the No. 1-ranked Cardinal.

>> Lahela Rosario, Kamehameha-Hawaii ’18: The Cal Baptist senior scored two fourth-quarter goals in a 14-7 win over Virginia Military Institute on March 16.

>> Jacsen Donahue, Baldwin ’20: The Cal Lutheran sophomore scored a goal in the first quarter of a 14-2 win over Caltech on Saturday that improved the Regals’ record to 5-1 in Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.

MEN’S WRESTLING

>> Kysen Terukina, Kamehameha ’20: The Iowa State sophomore, seeded No. 26 at 125 pounds at the NCAA Championships, did not place in the tournament after losing two close decisions by scores of 4-2 and 6-4 on Thursday in Detroit.

———

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication, email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.