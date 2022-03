Scoreboard – March 23, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

OIA East: Kalani at Kaiser; Kailua at Castle; Moanalua vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Kapolei at Mililani; Pearl City at Campbell; Aiea at Leilehua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: McKinley at Kaimuki; Kahuku vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park Field; Radford at Waianae; Waipahu at Nanakuli. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH, Division I: Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific,

4 p.m.

ILH Division II: Sacred Hearts vs. Damien, 6 p.m. at McKinley.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division II: Le Jardin at Hanalani, 5 p.m.

ILH boys, Division III: Assets vs. Christian Academy, 6 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission.

OIA West boys: Waialua at Leilehua; Waipahu at Waianae; Campbell at Radford; Nanakuli at Pearl City; Mililani at Kapolei. Matches start at 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Punahou vs. Maryknoll at Goeas Field; Pac-Five vs. Kamehameha at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2; ‘Iolani vs. Damien at Ala Wai Field; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

OIA Division II: Farrington at Waialua; Aiea at Waipahu; Kahuku vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi Park; Nanakuli at McKinley; Kaimuki at Radford. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division III: Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kaiser at Kalani; Kahuku at McKinley; Castle at Kaimuki; Kalaheo at Roosevelt. Matches start at 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

OIA

Varsity

Kalani 5, Moanalua 3

WP—C. Horita. LP—M. Taga

Leading Hitters: KAL—M. Muramoto 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 RBI; C. Horita 1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI; L. Stremick 1 hit, 1 RBI; A. Sera 2 hits. MOA—E. Tome 3 hits, 1 run, 1 RBI; T. Kimura 2 hits, 1 run; E. Kameoka 1 run.

ILH

Varsity

Mid-Pacific 15, Damien 1

WP—Noah Kubo. LP—Cade Soogrim

Leading Hitters: MPI—Karter Wong, 4 RBI; Chandler Murray, 2 RBI; Matthew Lawton, 4 RBI. DMS—Damien: Rustin Ah Yat, 1 RBI, Peter Pappalardo, 2 hits.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA BOYS

Varsity

Roosevelt def. Kaiser, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-12

Kalaheo def. Kailua, 25-21, 25-20, 25-14

Castle def. Farrington, 25-23, 25-21,

25-17

Junior varsity

Roosevelt def. Kaiser, 21-10, 21-18

Kalaheo def. Kailua, 21-15, 14-21, 17-15

Farrington def. Castle, 21-13, 17-21,

15-12

ILH boys

Varsity Division I

Punahou def. Hawaii Baptist, 25-15,

25-19, 25-19

‘Iolani def. Maryknoll, 25-11, 25-17, 13-25, 25-16

Kamehameha def. Mid-Pacific, 25-12,

25-17, 25-19

Varsity Division II

Le Jardin def. Punahou, 21-25, 25-23,

25-17, 23-25, 15-9

Damien def. University, 14-25, 25-17,

25-22, 27-25

SOFTBALL

OIA

Varsity

Campbell 11, Waianae 0

Roosevelt 7 Castle 6