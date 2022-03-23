Timmy Chang has Hawaii football embracing its past

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On Tuesday morning, the University of Hawaii football team was accompanied by its past.

Linebackers coach Chris Brown had a far-away gaze as he approached the Rainbow Warriors’ grass practice field, where he ruled as a hard-hitting middle linebacker two decades ago.

Timmy Chang, the record-setting quarterback who was hired as his alma mater’s head coach in January, marveled at the freshness of the grass field. Every day the past couple of weeks, Chang and chief of staff Matt Chon checked the ground conditions in anticipation of Tuesday’s opening of spring training. Last season, the Todd Graham-coached Warriors practiced exclusively on Ching Complex’s artificial surface.

For his first practice, Chang’s staff played local music, went back to the traditional jersey scheme — white for offense, green for defense, orange for quarterbacks — and employed a coaching style that favored instruction over tsk-tsk-ing. The jerseys had the Hawaiian islands emblem on the left side of the chest. The white helmets had a No. 15 sticker, in tribute to the late UH quarterback Colt Brennan.

Leonard Lee, who was a vocal critic of the environment fostered under Graham, was in the defensive secondary after teammates voted him back onto the roster. Brandon MacGregor, who was part of the Warriors’ video crew last year, proudly pointed to his No. 59 jersey. He was added to the spring roster after acing a walk-on audition last month.

There are seven UH graduates on the football staff. Several more alumni attended the three-hour workout, including defensive tackle Isaac Sopoaga, running back Afatia Thompson, and receivers/returners Chad Owens, Greg Salas and John Ursua.

“This is Hawaii football,” said Owens, who went on to a lengthy professional career. “I sensed it on the sidelines with the trainers and the equipment people. Everyone is relaxed, and it was the feeling of, ‘OK, we’re back.’”

Because of COVID protocols and other restrictions, Ursua said, “I felt the alums stayed away the past two years. Now we can come back and support the kids and the coaches. It’s great to have Coach Timmy out here and the support the team is getting.”

Chang said: “It was pretty cool to see Chad Owens and John Ursua and Greg Salas — some of the greatest slotbacks in UH football history — watching practice.”

Attendance will grow Saturday, when state restrictions are lifted and fans can watch spring practices.

Chang said spring practices are intended to teach the fundamentals and techniques of offense, defense and special teams. The no-huddle offense will have elements of the run-and-shoot, Air Raid, West Coast, run/pass option and pistol. There are seven quarterbacks on the spring roster. In Tuesday’s 11-on-11 sessions, the Warriors ran situational plays. In some sessions, there were two sets of offensive and defensive units practicing simultaneously to increase the number of snaps.

Chang said there is no timetable for creating a depth chart, particularly at quarterback. Washington State transfer Cammon Cooper and returnees Brayden Schager and Jake Farrell took a large share of the snaps in team sessions.

“We’ve still got to evaluate,” Chang said of the quarterback competition, noting not all reps were staged the same. “There are a lot of things — guys going to different (receivers), guys getting different reps. So, no real timetable. l think this is going to drag on for a little bit. We’ll see who comes on and keeps making great decisions and distributing the football.”

Cooper, a 4-star recruit who signed with Washington State in 2018, has two UH seasons remaining. Schager was 2-1 as a freshman starter last year.

“It’s all about them really growing, and being counted on when the chips are on the table,” Chang said.

Walk-on quarterback Chad Owens Jr. was impressive in 11-on-11 sessions, displaying touch and arm strength. “Chad Jr. looks good,” Chang said of the 5-foot-9, 175-pound walk-on.

“He’s been playing the position since he was 7,” the elder Owens said. “I was glad I was able to be a target for him and enjoy his progression.”

The younger Owens grew up playing several sports.

“We did the baseball thing,” the elder Owens said of playing catch with his son, “but he throws (a baseball) too hard. … I’m more comfortable with the football. I’m proud of him and the path he took to get here, and what he’s doing now is a blessing.”