Timmy Chang has Hawaii football embracing its past
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:56 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
New University of Hawaii head football coach Timmy Chang led the team’s first spring practice Tuesday in Manoa.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Brayden Schager, bottom, and the rest of the quarterbacks took snaps during Tuesday’s first practice of the spring.
STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH offensive tackle Ilm Manning and Nate Adams, left, block a sled during the first day of spring football practice at UH on Tuesday.
STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM
Former Warriors were out in force for UH’s first spring football practice at UH on Tuesday. Arriving for his first practice was former UH QB and now new UH head coach Timmy Chang, above. Chang is among seven UH graduates on the UH football staff.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Players arriving in the early morning. University of Hawaii begins football first spring practice under new head coach Timmy Chang.
STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM
Attending practice as observers were former star UH receivers John Ursua and Chad Owens, right. Owens has a son on the team.