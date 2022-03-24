comscore Column: More restrictions on national park air tours unwise, unsafe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: More restrictions on national park air tours unwise, unsafe

  • By Calvin Dorn
  • Today
  • Updated 6:39 p.m.
  • Calvin Dorn is CEO of Paradise Helicopters, a locally owned helicopter tour provider in Hawaii.

    Calvin Dorn is CEO of Paradise Helicopters, a locally owned helicopter tour provider in Hawaii.

The National Park Service (NPS) is in the process of finalizing Air Tour Management Plans (ATMPs) for national parks where air tours operate throughout the U.S. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Business groups wrong on minimum wage

Scroll Up