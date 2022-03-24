Off the News: Watching the (weekly) COVID-19 data

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the COVID-obsessive among us, this transition to weekly pandemic data is a little tricky. For one, it may be too soon to know how to tell where we’re at in this journey.

The weeklies come out on Wednesdays, and the latest numbers show a seven-day total of 827, a drop in daily average cases. But the positivity rate has jogged up a bit to 2.9% statewide, with Oahu’s rise to 3.6%.

The stat to watch may be vaccine rates. That trendline should be going up, if this COVID-19 lull is going to last.

Extra time for Seagull Schools

It’s surely a relief for Seagull Schools staff and families with children who attend the preschool atop the city’s Civic Center underground parking structure: Mayor Rick Blangiardi just announced a six-month lease extension for the school. Last month, the city had told Seagull its lease, set to expire Aug. 31, would not be extended, giving it only six months to find another location. Now there’s more breathing space.

Next, the city must tackle a rebuild of the underground garage — and provide parking for people doing city business nearby.