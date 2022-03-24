comscore Bill seeking new management for Mauna Kea advances in Senate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill seeking new management for Mauna Kea advances in Senate

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM <strong>“If this was a corporation in the private sector, those in charge — the regents and UH president — would have been held accountable and probably terminated.”</strong> <strong>Donna Kim</strong> <em>Councilwoman</em>

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    “If this was a corporation in the private sector, those in charge — the regents and UH president — would have been held accountable and probably terminated.”

    Donna Kim

    Councilwoman

A bill that would establish a new authority to oversee the stewardship of Mauna Kea’s summit advanced in the state Senate on Wednesday with changes intended to provide a more gradual transition away from the University of Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
City extends downtown Honolulu preschool lease for six months

Scroll Up