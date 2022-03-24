comscore Kokua Line: I live in two states. Why can’t I get a REAL ID in both? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: I live in two states. Why can’t I get a REAL ID in both?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.

Question: I am a Hawaii resident with a Hawaii driver’s license. I recently tried to get a Colorado state ID in person as I live there part of the year. I was told by their DMV that it is against federal law to have a driver’s license in one state and state ID in another. She said she would confiscate my Hawaii license in order to issue me a Colorado ID! Have you heard of this? Read more

