Officers cleared in fatal shooting of machete-wielding man | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Officers cleared in fatal shooting of machete-wielding man

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY HONOLULU PROSECUTOR STEVE ALM VIA HPD

    This surveillance footage shows the confrontation between Honolulu police officers and Laeli on Aug. 11, 2021.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Elia Laeli

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Elia Laeli

Two Honolulu police officers protected themselves and the public when they shot and killed a man high on methamphetamine who rushed officers while wielding a 2-foot-long machete, Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm announced Wednesday. Read more

