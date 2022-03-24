Officers cleared in fatal shooting of machete-wielding man

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two Honolulu police officers protected themselves and the public when they shot and killed a man high on methamphetamine who rushed officers while wielding a 2-foot-long machete, Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm announced Wednesday.

Alm said during a news conference that the use of deadly force resulting in the death of Elia S. Laeli, 41, was justified, and no charges will be filed against the two officers.

“I would like to commend the HPD officers involved in the incident. They did their job,” Alm said. “They followed HPD’s use of force policy … he (Laeli) gave them no choice but to shoot.”

Alm said there was probable cause to believe Laeli committed attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the first degree.

According to Honolulu Police Department reports and the results of the prosecuting attorney’s investigation, the officers responded to an assault call at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 11 at 1325 N. School St. Laeli, who was armed with a machete, had jumped out from behind a dumpster and cut off the pinkie of a man who was walking with his girlfriend.

While interviewing the injured man and his girlfriend, the woman told the first officer on the scene that Laeli was walking toward them from the bottom of the driveway with the machete at his waist, according to police and prosecutors.

The officer, who has six years of service with HPD, instructed Laeli to “come over here” and shined his flashlight on his hands after unholstering his Glock pistol. After seeing something on Laeli’s hands that looked like blood, he again ordered him to come over and to “drop the knife.”

Laeli ignored the officer’s repeated commands to drop the machete and walked to the driver’s side door of a Volkswagen Beetle and opened it. The second officer on the scene, who has 20 years of experience with the department, also pulled out his Glock and ordered Laeli to drop the knife.

Laeli then slammed the door of the VW and ran at the first officer while swinging the machete above his head in an “aggressive and slashing manner,” according to prosecutors and police. While retreating and tripping over a parking space stop, the first officer fired eight shots. The second HPD officer fired four times.

Laeli, who was 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighed 212 pounds, was hit by nine of the gunshots and fell to the ground. The first officer kicked the machete away. Laeli was pronounced dead at The Queen’s Medical Center at 3:13 a.m.

“Our officers were forced to respond quickly to protect themselves and the public from a violent, armed suspect who charged at our officers with a machete,” said Robert Cavaco, president of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers. “We agree with Prosecuting Attorney Alm that our officers’ actions were both legal and justified. This is yet another example of the real danger our officers face each day while trying to protect our communities.”

An autopsy determined Laeli had methamphetamine, amphetamine and cannabis in his system when he was shot. He had seven prior arrests including one felony and a prior conviction for harassment, according to prosecutors. Laeli had been charged with promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree by felony information and had been wanted on a warrant since July 16, 2020.

“This incident is just one example of how a routine call for service can turn life-threatening in seconds,” said interim HPD Chief Rade Vanic in an email sent through a spokeswoman. “The officers’ brave actions speak for themselves, and we are grateful that they were not seriously hurt.”

Officer-Involved Shooting Report No. 2022-01 by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd