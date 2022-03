Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

G70 has announced the following additions to its firm:

>> Ali Lau, associate AIA, LEED green associate, will work on architectural and urban design projects in her new role as architectural designer. Prior to joining G70, she received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from St. Joseph’s College, and a master’s in architecture and master’s in community and regional planning from the University of Oregon.

>> Connie Kwan, doctor of architecture, associate AIA, will assist in the review and preparation of working drawings, coordinate with architect/engineer and synthesize design presentations for clients and consultants. Before joining G70, Kwan received a bachelor’s in architecture and community design with minors in fine arts and architectural engineering from the University of San Francisco. Most recently, she completed a doctor of architecture from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

>> Brandee Vest will be responsible for general accounting and processing payments from clients and vendors. Vest is an Army veteran with more than 10 years of experience in various finance and accounting roles. Prior to joining G70, she worked as a financial system analyst for Hawaii Medical Service Association.

