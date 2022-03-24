comscore University of Hawaii to suspend COVID-19 vaccine, testing requirements | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

University of Hawaii to suspend COVID-19 vaccine, testing requirements

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.

Starting Saturday, the University of Hawaii 10-campus system will suspend its mandatory vaccination rule for students and employees. Read more

Previous Story
City extends downtown Honolulu preschool lease for six months

Scroll Up