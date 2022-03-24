Hawaii Beat | Sports University of Hawaii’s Lemay-Lavoie earns Big West women’s water polo award By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:09 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii center Elyse Lemay-Lavoie was named the Big West women’s water polo Player of the Week for the second time this season after scoring five goals over two matches last weekend. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii center Elyse Lemay-Lavoie was named the Big West women’s water polo Player of the Week for the second time this season after scoring five goals over two matches last weekend. The senior from Canada scored two goals in UH’s 12-9 loss to third-ranked Southern Cal last Friday at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. She added three more goals in a 15-5 Big West win over Cal State Northridge on Saturday. The Rainbow Wahine (11-5, 2-0 BWC) remained at No. 5 in the Collegiate Water Polo Association poll released on Wednesday. The Wahine continue their homestand with a conference match against No. 17 UC Santa Barbara (11-8, 1-1) at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. Ilagan earns second straight BWC honor University of Hawaii junior Andre Ilagan earned his second straight Big West men’s tennis Player of the Week award on Wednesday. Ilagan extended his singles winning streak to six with a 6-1, 6-1 win over UC San Diego’s Daniel Traxler on Monday in San Diego. He also teamed with Karl Collins for a win at No. 1 doubles. Ilagan is ranked 20th in singles in this week’s ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings and has won 10 consecutive sets. This week’s Big West award is the sixth of his career. The Rainbow Warriors (8-1) are on an eight-match winning streak and entered the ITA team rankings for the first time since 2012 at No. 75 this week. The Warriors open their final homestand of the season today against Cal Poly at the UH Tennis Complex. They face UC Davis on Friday and No. 53 UC Santa Barbara on Sunday. The matches start at noon each day. Previous Story Hawaii Grown Report: Punahou alum Logan Williams’ journey wild, enjoyable