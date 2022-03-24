comscore University of Hawaii’s Lemay-Lavoie earns Big West women’s water polo award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii’s Lemay-Lavoie earns Big West women’s water polo award

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.

Hawaii center Elyse Lemay-Lavoie was named the Big West women’s water polo Player of the Week for the second time this season after scoring five goals over two matches last weekend. Read more

