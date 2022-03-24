University of Hawaii’s Lemay-Lavoie earns Big West women’s water polo award

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii center Elyse Lemay-Lavoie was named the Big West women’s water polo Player of the Week for the second time this season after scoring five goals over two matches last weekend.

The senior from Canada scored two goals in UH’s 12-9 loss to third-ranked Southern Cal last Friday at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. She added three more goals in a 15-5 Big West win over Cal State Northridge on Saturday.

The Rainbow Wahine (11-5, 2-0 BWC) remained at No. 5 in the Collegiate Water Polo Association poll released on Wednesday. The Wahine continue their homestand with a conference match against No. 17 UC Santa Barbara (11-8, 1-1) at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

Ilagan earns second straight BWC honor

University of Hawaii junior Andre Ilagan earned his second straight Big West men’s tennis Player of the Week award on Wednesday.

Ilagan extended his singles winning streak to six with a 6-1, 6-1 win over UC San Diego’s Daniel Traxler on Monday in San Diego. He also teamed with Karl Collins for a win at No. 1 doubles. Ilagan is ranked 20th in singles in this week’s ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings and has won 10 consecutive sets. This week’s Big West award is the sixth of his career.

The Rainbow Warriors (8-1) are on an eight-match winning streak and entered the ITA team rankings for the first time since 2012 at No. 75 this week. The Warriors open their final homestand of the season today against Cal Poly at the UH Tennis Complex. They face UC Davis on Friday and No. 53 UC Santa Barbara on Sunday. The matches start at noon each day.