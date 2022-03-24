comscore Nanakuli’s Donald Kapaku pitches 5-hitter in win over Waipahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Nanakuli’s Donald Kapaku pitches 5-hitter in win over Waipahu

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

Nanakuli’s high-powered offense showed up late Wednesday and the performance by the Golden Hawks pitcher Donald Kapaku was partially inspired by a baseball movie released 13 years before he was born. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Grown Report: Punahou alum Logan Williams’ journey wild, enjoyable

Scroll Up