Nanakuli’s Donald Kapaku pitches 5-hitter in win over Waipahu

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nanakuli’s high-powered offense showed up late Wednesday and the performance by the Golden Hawks pitcher Donald Kapaku was partially inspired by a baseball movie released 13 years before he was born. Read more

Nanakuli’s high-powered offense showed up late Wednesday and the performance by the Golden Hawks pitcher Donald Kapaku was partially inspired by a baseball movie released 13 years before he was born.

Nanakuli scored all its runs in the sixth inning and Kapaku pitched a five-hitter in a 4-2 victory over visiting Waipahu in a battle of unbeaten OIA Division II teams.

“Our team, for us, we kind of never give up, we go 100 percent all the way,” said Kapaku, a sophomore, whose father of the same name is the coach. “We never give up on each other, we pump up each other.”

Nanakuli (7-0) had scored in double-figures in its previous six games, but was stymied by Waipahu starter Phoenix Torres for five innings.

In the Golden Hawks’ sixth, Damian Griffin doubled in Kapaku, and Isaiah Enriquez singled in Keahi Ah Sui to tie it.

“I just saw a fastball and I just swung as hard as I could,” said Griffin, a sophomore.

Nanakuli took the lead after Enriquez and JB Gonsalves scored on a fielding error by the third baseman.

Kapaku, a right-hander, walked two and struck out three. His main pitch was a slow curveball he calls a floater that had the Marauders off-balance.

The velocity of the pitch was slower than the catcher’s return throws to him.

Kapaku said he learned the floater after watching the movie “Rookie of the Year,” which came out in 1993.

In the sports comedy, a young boy named Henry Rowengartner gains the ability to throw a baseball with incredible velocity following surgery and signs with the Chicago Cubs. He re-injures his arm during the final game of the season and loses his ability, but throws a floater to strike out the final batter and send the Cubs to the postseason.

“We kind of learned it from ‘Rookie of the Year’ where the guy tosses the ball and their big batter struck out,” Kapaku said of his floater. “That’s where I mostly learned that pitch from.”

Kapaku effectively pitched to contact and had a six-pitch second, a five-pitch third and a six-pitch fifth.

“I cannot be more proud of my son,” said the elder Kapaku. “Pitching on the varsity, it really shows the hard work paying off. Not just for him but the team in general.”

Torres, the Waipahu starter, allowed four runs — two earned — with four walks and seven strikeouts. The left-hander didn’t retire any of the four batters he faced to start the sixth.

“He battled as best he could and the third time around they were kind of getting used to what he was throwing and give credit to them, they took good swings and had good at-bats,” said Waipahu coach Ian Ferris.

Waipahu (6-1) went up 1-0 in the first when Jacob Sugimoto hit a triple to right-center and scored when the relay throw from the second baseman got past the third baseman.

The Marauders scored again in the fourth when Aaron Nobu came in on a balk by Kapaku.

“My son never pause, so that was the call,” said Donald Kapaku, the coach.

Nanakuli could have scored more, but had two runners thrown out at the plate.

In the fifth, Nobu, the Marauders’ second baseman, bobbled a grounder, but threw home to catcher Kolby Wagatsuma to get Kextyn Cafa, who tried to score from second.

“We practice looking for the next play,” Ferris said. “To his credit he stayed with it and Nanakuli thought they could catch us sleeping.”

In the sixth, Griffin tried to score on a pitch that got past Wagatsuma, but he tracked down the ball and threw to pitcher Iokua Kahaleua covering for the out.