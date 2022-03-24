University of Hawaii to drop attendance requirements

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Starting on Saturday, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will no longer be required to enter University of Hawaii athletic events and masks will be optional.

The UH athletic department announced the impending changes on Wednesday.

The current requirement of a health check-in on the LumiSight app, which includes an uploaded vaccination card or negative test, will continue to be enforced for Friday’s softball game at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium, the water polo match at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex, or the baseball game at Les Murakami Stadium and men’s volleyball match at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Face coverings will be required for Friday’s volleyball match but are optional at the outdoor venues.

While masks will be optional for all venues starting Saturday, they are “strongly encouraged in high capacity games,” according to the UH announcement. The clear bag policy will remain in place at all venues.

Also starting on Saturday, entry gates to the venues will open one hour prior to game time and the UH Ticket Office will also open an hour prior to games.