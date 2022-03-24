Sports University of Hawaii to drop attendance requirements By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:18 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Starting on Saturday, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will no longer be required to enter University of Hawaii athletic events and masks will be optional. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Starting on Saturday, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will no longer be required to enter University of Hawaii athletic events and masks will be optional. The UH athletic department announced the impending changes on Wednesday. The current requirement of a health check-in on the LumiSight app, which includes an uploaded vaccination card or negative test, will continue to be enforced for Friday’s softball game at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium, the water polo match at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex, or the baseball game at Les Murakami Stadium and men’s volleyball match at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Face coverings will be required for Friday’s volleyball match but are optional at the outdoor venues. While masks will be optional for all venues starting Saturday, they are “strongly encouraged in high capacity games,” according to the UH announcement. The clear bag policy will remain in place at all venues. Also starting on Saturday, entry gates to the venues will open one hour prior to game time and the UH Ticket Office will also open an hour prior to games. Previous Story Hawaii Grown Report: Punahou alum Logan Williams’ journey wild, enjoyable