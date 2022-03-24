comscore University of Hawaii to drop attendance requirements | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii to drop attendance requirements

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

Starting on Saturday, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will no longer be required to enter University of Hawaii athletic events and masks will be optional. Read more

