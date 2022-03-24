comscore Wahine Amber Igiede invited back to train with U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Wahine Amber Igiede invited back to train with U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball player Amber Igiede cheered a point scored against the Fairfield University Stags in a game, at the Stan Sheriff Center.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball player Amber Igiede cheered a point scored against the Fairfield University Stags in a game, at the Stan Sheriff Center.

There’s fast, and then there’s “USA fast.” That was among the lessons Amber Igiede picked up during her trip to Colorado in February in her first opportunity to work in USA Volleyball’s training program. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Grown Report: Punahou alum Logan Williams’ journey wild, enjoyable

Scroll Up