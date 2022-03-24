Wahine Amber Igiede invited back to train with U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s fast, and then there’s “USA fast.”

That was among the lessons Amber Igiede picked up during her trip to Colorado in February in her first opportunity to work in USA Volleyball’s training program.

The University of Hawaii middle blocker proved a quick enough study to earn an invitation back to train with the U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team in June.

“When I was with them (in the tryout camp) I felt so humbled,” Igiede said, “and as soon as I got the email I was just so happy and so grateful for the hard work I’ve put in and the coaches who have helped me with my craft.”

Igiede was among 200 players who participated in the Women’s National Team Open Program, formerly known as the Open Tryout, in late February in Colorado Springs, Colo. She was then among the 38 named to the Collegiate National Team roster that was officially released on Monday.

The camp is set for June 19-25 at the National Team Training Center in Anaheim, Calif., and will give Igiede, one of 10 middle blockers on roster, a chance to perform in front of the U.S. WNT coaches, watch the national team’s training sessions and further study the program’s systems.

At the February camp, Igiede was introduced to the quicker tempo of the national team’s attack — known within the program as “USA fast” — and making the adjustment has been part of her focus in the spring.

“They run a very fast offense, so (with) blocking and defense just getting used to the pace is something I’ve been really trying to work on,” the rising Rainbow Wahine junior said.

As an attacker, Igiede said “it’s super fun working with different setters from across the country. You get to see what kind of systems they run while at the same time mixing it with the Olympic coaches and their vision of what fast looks like as well. That mixed together is really cool. It took a lot of getting used to obviously, but if I get it down then it’s super fun.”

Igiede set playing for an Olympic team as a long-range goal in her youth volleyball days while growing up in Louisiana. So the opportunity to work with the national program — which captured its first Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer — represents progress toward a dream.

“I’ve wanted to be part of the Olympic vision,” Igiede said. “Obviously I’m not there yet, but to see the steps, making little steps forward is really encouraging and really rewarding for me.”

Igeide had 316 kills with a team-high .338 hitting percentage last fall to help the Rainbow Wahine win the Big West title and was voted to the all-conference first team. She is the lone representative from the Big West on the Collegiate National Team. Former Long Beach State outside hitter Kashauna Williams is also on the team after transferring to Penn State.

Igiede is one of two members of the roster with Hawaii ties. She had a chance to meet ‘Iolani graduate and Stanford libero Elena Oglivie during the camp in February in Colorado.

“She was in one of my groups at the end,” Igiede said. “She is so nice and she was just so happy to be there and soaking up the experience. We had that little bond. Obviously, I live in Hawaii right now and she’s from here, so it’s awesome to talk to her.”

USC setter Mia Tuaniga, the younger sister of former UH men’s standout Gus Tuaniga, also made the team, which will be led by St. Mary’s coach Rob Browning.